Intel CEO now expects chip shortage to last into 2024

Pat Gelsinger, CEO, of Intel Corporation, holds a semiconductor chip while testifying during the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing titled Developing Next Generation Technology for Innovation, in Russell Senate Office Building on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told CNBC on Friday he now expects the semiconductor industry to suffer supply shortages until 2024.

In an interview on "TechCheck," Gelsinger said the global chip crunch may drag on due to constrained availability of key manufacturing tools, serving as an obstacle to expanding capacity levels required to meet elevated demand.

"That's part of the reason that we believe the overall semiconductor shortage will now drift into 2024, from our earlier estimates in 2023, just because the shortages have now hit equipment and some of those factory ramps will be more challenged," Gelsinger said.

The CEO's comments come one day after the California-based chipmaker offered a second-quarter forecast that was lighter than Wall Street expected. Its first-quarter earnings and revenue topped analyst expectations, however. Intel shares were down more than 6% Friday.