Singapore start-up Nium seeks up to $400 million in deals to take on Europe's crowded fintech market

Europe's fintech sector is fiercely competitive, with privately-held start-ups worth tens of billions of dollars vying to steal market share from incumbent banks.

LONDON — Nium, a $2 billion digital payments start-up based out of Singapore, has big plans for its European business.

The company, whose software helps businesses manage flows of money across borders, is in talks to make an acquisition worth up to $400 million to drive an expansion in the continent, CEO and co-founder Prajit Nanu told CNBC.

"Europe is a very big business for us," Nanu, who is now based in San Francisco, said in an interview in London. The firm is in discussions to buy an enterprise-focused payments venture worth "anything between $20 million to $400 million," he added.

Out of its 1,000-person global workforce, Nium currently has about 150 employees based in Europe, and plans to hire an additional 100 over the next 12 months, Nanu said.

The company is on track to generate around $150 million in annual global revenues this year, with between $80 million and $90 million of sales coming from Europe, according to Nium's CEO.

It's a relatively little-known name in the world of fintech, but Nium is growing fast. The company recently reached a $2 billion valuation and has attracted some notable investors, including Visa and Singapore's state investment firm Temasek.