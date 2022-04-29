Treasury yields fall ahead of inflation data

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 2 basis points lower to 2.8386% at 3:40 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond dipped 1 basis point to 2.9145%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday morning, ahead of the release of key inflation data.

March's personal consumption expenditures index is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Core PCE is the Federal Reserve's primary inflation gauge.

Rising inflation and the Fed's plans to aggressively hike interest rates in order to combat these pricing pressures have fueled investor concerns of a slowdown in economic growth.

These concerns have seen investors sell out of bonds recently, pushing yields higher.

However, Peter Oppenheimer, chief global equity strategist, head of macro research in Europe at Goldman Sachs, highlighted that prior to the global financial crisis, 10-year Treasury yields were trading above 4%.

Oppenheimer told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Friday that while he isn't forecasting that yields would once again reach this level, he believes there's "room for them to go higher, if inflation continues to remain more entrenched and we don't get a recession."