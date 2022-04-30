Google employees get private Lizzo concert as they return to the office

For years, Google lured people to its sprawling Silicon Valley campus with the promise of amazing perks, like gourmet meals from top chefs and massages.

Now, there's Lizzo.

Earlier this month, as Google officially started bringing employees back to the office following more than two years of pandemic-induced remote work, the company used the large Shoreline Amphitheatre near its headquarters in Mountain View, California, to host a performance by the Grammy award-winning artist.

"We've had a long two-and-a-half years of protecting others and ourselves but also being very disconnected," Lizzo told the crowd at the beginning of the show. "And now, it’ so incredible to see how connected we are right now!"

Thousands of employees attended the show. CNBC viewed images and footage of the event.

Google implemented a return-to-office policy starting in early April, requiring employees to go to physical facilities at least three days a week. Staffers pushed back on the mandate and the prospect of navigating traffic jams, after they worked efficiently for so long at home while the company enjoyed some of its fastest revenue growth of the past 15 years.

Some of that frustration could be heard in the crowd at the Lizzo concert.