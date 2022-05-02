Here's where things stand in the Denver Broncos sale process

Cameron Fleming #73 of the Denver Broncos runs onto the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on January 8, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The first bids are in for the Denver Broncos sale process, and vetting is under way. The NFL franchise could sell for $4 billion, which could be the most expensive transaction in the league's history.

Former Walmart chairman and Walton family heir Rob Walton, who is worth roughly $68 billion, is considered a strong contender to buy the team. NBA and NHL owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, who both hold minority stakes in the Pittsburgh Steelers, are also interested, according to people familiar with the sale.

Even a decentralized autonomous organization, or DAO, consisting of crypto enthusiasts is interested and raising money to cover cost.

The sale would be big by any standard in sports. The Broncos are owned by the Pat Bowlen Trust and are valued at $3.7 billion, according to Forbes. That's ranked 10th in the NFL. If the team is sold at the projected $4 billion price tag, it will eclipse Alibaba co-founder Joe Tsai's $2.3 billion purchase of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets in 2019. Hedge fund manager David Tepper purchased the NFL's Carolina Panthers for $2.2 billion in 2018.

Elsewhere, Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers co-owner Todd Boehly and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe are competing for ownership of the English soccer club Chelsea FC. Last week, Boehly was approved to enter exclusive talks to buy the club from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, according to The Wall Street Journal. But INEOS, the chemical company for which Ratcliffe is the chairman, released a statement that said he's offering more than $5 billion for the club.

Sports bankers estimate the auction for the Broncos could fetch a new record for the NFL. Team valuations are often inflated and largely hypothetical — barring formal and public sales. Pundits use multiples of revenue and add in operating income, adjusted for revenue sharing, and any other assets tied to the club that could include real estate to arrive at a number.

The sale could end up hitting the mid-$4 billion range, noting the city of Denver's young demographics with its "tech, natural resources and tourism," said Marc Ganis, the CEO of consultant firm SportsCorp. "It's not a single-industry location which is something you look for when you buy a sports franchise."

While the bidders aren't publicly known, Ganis is familiar with the sale process and who's looking at buying the Broncos. He said interested parties are "strong, very successful business people" that are "serious about buying the team."