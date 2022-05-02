Dorsey, Saylor, Fidelity and others defend environmental impact of bitcoin mining in letter to EPA

These machines, known as mining rigs, work round the clock to find new units of cryptocurrency.

Some of the biggest names in bitcoin — including Jack Dorsey, Tom Lee, and Michael Saylor — have banded together to refute claims made by House Democrats calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the environmental effects of crypto mining.

Bitcoin operates on a proof-of-work (PoW) mining model, meaning that miners around the world run high-powered computers to simultaneously create new bitcoin and validate transactions. Proof-of-work mining, which requires sophisticated gear and a whole lot of electricity, has virtually become synonymous with bitcoin, though ethereum — at least for another few months — still uses this method to secure its network.

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), along with nearly two dozen House legislators, wrote to the EPA last week asking that the regulatory body ensure mining companies are in compliance with the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act, citing "serious concerns regarding reports that cryptocurrency facilities across the country are polluting communities and are having an outsized contribution to greenhouse gas emissions."

In a rebuttal letter sent to EPA Chief Michael Regan Monday morning, a mix of bitcoin miners and industry experts — as well as firms like Benchmark Capital, Fidelity Investments, and Fortress Investment Group — make the case that House Democrats got a lot wrong in their messaging about the fundamentals of proof-of-work mining.

For one, the letter takes issue with lawmakers conflating data centers with power generation facilities.

The rebuttal letter says, data centers that contain “miners'' are no different than data centers owned and operated by Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft. According to the letter, each is just a building in which electricity powers IT equipment to run computing workloads.

"Regulating what data centers allow their computers to do would be a massive shift in policy in the United States," the letter reads.