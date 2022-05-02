How much in student debt could Biden forgive? Here's what's on the table

President Joe Biden returns to the White House from a day trip to Minneapolis on May 1, 2022.

President Joe Biden recently said that he'd be making his decision around student loan forgiveness within weeks.

That means borrowers uncertain of the future of their debt, who've been hearing about the possibility of debt cancellation even before the 2020 presidential primary, will likely soon finally get an answer.

But what will that be? That's the big question.

White House aides are currently deliberating on the shape that broad cancellation should take, according to a recent report. Some of the ideas being floated include limiting the relief to those earning less than either $125,000 or $150,000.

Here is a look at the possible impact of some of the leading proposals.