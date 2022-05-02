Bipartisan bill aims to update rules for federal benefits for elderly, disabled

A federal benefits program for blind, disabled and elderly individuals could get a long-overdue update if a proposal in Washington is approved.

Two Ohio senators — Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. Rob Portman — have teamed up to introduce a bill to update the Supplemental Security Income program's rules for how much money beneficiaries can have set aside. SSI was created by Congress in 1972.

The senators' bill, called the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act, was introduced on Thursday.

SSI provides a maximum monthly benefit of $841 per individual or $1,261 for couples where both individuals are eligible for the program.

However, some beneficiaries receive far less. The average monthly benefit for all recipients is currently $625.50.

Many people receiving these benefits are living under or close to the federal poverty level, which in 2022 is $13,590 in annual income for individuals.

SSI also comes with strict rules regarding income and assets for beneficiaries.

Brown and Portman's bill seeks to update the asset limits, which would enable beneficiaries to have more savings in case of an emergency without affecting their benefits.