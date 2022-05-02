Supreme Court says Boston should have allowed Christian flag on city property

A man holds a flag he describes as "The Christian Flag." Right-wing Proud Boy and Patriot Prayer adherents, "Three-Percenters", and other armed allies of the extreme right demonstrated at Portland, Oregon's Justice Center on August 22, 2020.

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the Constitution when it refused to fly an explicitly Christian flag outside city hall.

The court unanimously ruled that since the city government had allowed other citizens to use the flagpole to express a variety of messages, its rejection of the religious flag violated the freedom of speech.

"Boston's flag-raising program does not express government speech," Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the opinion of the court, which reversed a lower court's judgment.

