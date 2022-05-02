CNBC Pro

FAANG stocks had a mixed first quarter. Here’s what Wall Street sees ahead for the tech titans

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO09:54
CNBC ProApple, Amazon, and Teladoc are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers April 29
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProCathie Wood fears takeovers for her ARK stocks right now because they won't get a fair price
Sarah Min
watch now
VIDEO17:20
CNBC ProWatch CNBC's full interview with tech analyst Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI
Read More