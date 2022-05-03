Australia hikes its interest rate for the first time in more than a decade

Australia's consumer price index jumped 2.1% for the first quarter in 2022, with prices of food, petrol and other consumer goods all surging.

Australia hiked its interest rate for the first time in more than a decade, a widely expected move as consumer prices surge.

Its central bank said Tuesday that the cash rate will be increased by 25 basis points to 0.35% — the first rate hike since November 2010.

Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said it is the right time to begin withdrawing some of the "extraordinary monetary support" that was put in place to help the Australian economy during the pandemic.

"The economy has proven to be resilient and inflation has picked up more quickly, and to a higher level, than was expected," Lowe said in a statement. "There is also evidence that wages growth is picking up. Given this, and the very low level of interest rates, it is appropriate to start the process of normalising monetary conditions."

The hike was more than the analyst estimate for 15 basis points to 0.25%, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 32 economists.