Beijing city closes gyms and bans dining in as Covid controls tighten

As part of the latest Covid controls, China's capital city of Beijing banned in-store dining as a five-day holiday kicked off, prompting restaurants to sell food outside.

BEIJING — Two months since China's latest Covid outbreak began, many businesses in the country's two largest cities by GDP face new or existing constraints on operations.

Over the weekend, the capital city of Beijing closed theme parks and banned dining in restaurants to control Covid — just as a five-day holiday got underway. During the holiday last year, domestic tourism revenue nationwide had more than doubled from the prior year, according to official figures.

Universal Beijing Resort closed Sunday until further notice. All gyms, entertainment and live performance venues, internet cafes and other indoor sports facilities are to close for the holiday, which officially runs through Wednesday, the city government said.

A major luxury mall in the city said Friday it would close temporarily due to Covid-related restrictions.

Meanwhile, Shanghai, which has been subject to the some of the most stringent citywide lockdowns, showed some signs of easing restrictions over the last few days.

The city announced Saturday it added 1,188 more companies to a whitelist for resuming production. For the initial list announced in mid-April of 666 companies — including 247 foreign-funded ones — more than 80% had resumed work, the city said.

Before the second list came out, the EU Chamber of Commerce in China said the whitelist "is a promising sign for Shanghai's bounce back."

But truck driver shortages and getting shifts of workers between factory bubbles and their homes remained a challenge, said Bettina Schoen-Behanzin, the chamber's vice president and Shanghai chair. She estimated Friday that supply chain and logistics challenges would last until the end of June.