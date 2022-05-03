Pfizer reports combined sales of $15 billion for Covid vaccine and antiviral treatment in first quarter

Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer pharmaceutical company, arrives to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Pfizer beat on its top and bottom line in its first quarter earnings report after booking strong sales of its Covid vaccine and oral antiviral treatment.

The pharmaceutical giant's first quarter revenue grew 77% to more than $25 billion compared to the same period last year. Pfizer's revenue growth was driven by $13.2 billion in Covid vaccine sales in the quarter and $1.5 billion in sales of its oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

Pfizer booked a net income of $7.8 billion, a 61% increase over the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings grew 72% to $1.62 per share compared to the same period last year.

Here's how Pfizer performed compared to what Wall Street expected, based on analysts' average estimates compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted EPS : $1.62 per share, vs. $1.47 expected

: $1.62 per share, vs. $1.47 expected Revenue: $25.66 billion, vs. $23.86 billion expected

Pfizer said booster doses and shots for children drove its Covid vaccine revenue. Paxlovid sales were driven by the antiviral treatment's launch U.S., which has ordered 20 million courses.

Pfizer reaffirmed its full-year 2022 guidance of $32 billion in Covid vaccine sales and $22 billion for Paxlovid.

Shares of Pfizer were effectively flat in premarket trading.