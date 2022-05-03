CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Tuesday — Fed fears rising, new dividend yields at Devon and Coterra

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer

More In CNBC Investing Club Newsletter

CNBC Investing ClubDevon Energy's mixed quarter comes with its unwavering commitment to shareholder returns
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubPost earnings, Coterra remains a powerful dividend and buyback play in a shaky market
Jeff Marks
CNBC Investing ClubWe're using more cash to buy the dip in a health insurance stock we think can turn around long term
Jeff Marks
Read More