Despite interest rate hikes, Canaccord's Tony Dwyer predicts a sharp market bounce

While Wall Street braces for a half point interest rate hike on Wednesday, Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer sees the ingredients for a sharp market bounce.

However, it's unrelated to a fundamental change in economic and market risks. So, investors may want to resist going all in.

"We are going to get an oversold bounce. Sentiment and my tactical indicators are about as bad as they get," the firm's chief market strategist told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Tuesday.

According to Dwyer, the rally should materialize this summer. He expects the S&P 500 to jump at least 5%. Right now, the index is 13% below its all-time high hit on Jan. 4.