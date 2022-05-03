Natural gas surges 9% to highest level since 2008 as Russia's war roils energy markets

A liquefied natural gas tanker berth in Japan, on Dec. 17, 2021. Should Japan ever exit the Sakhalin energy projects in Russia and their stakes were acquired by Russia or a third country, this would weaken the effectiveness of Western sanctions and benefit Russia, Japan's industry minister said on Friday.

U.S. natural gas surged Tuesday to the highest level in nearly 14 years as Russia's invasion of Ukraine wreaks havoc on global energy markets.

Henry Hub prices jumped more than 9% to $8.14 per million British thermal units (MMBtu) during morning trading on Wall Street, the highest level since September 2008.

Campbell Faulkner, senior vice president and chief data analyst at OTC Global Holdings, said the move was due to a "flurry of tighter market conditions," including the European Union considering a sixth round of sanctions against Russia that could include the nation's energy complex.

Additionally, production is down in the U.S., and gas in storage is 21% lower than at this time last year.

"Higher power burn this summer with zero coal gas...switching will reduce the amount of spare gas for storage infill which is pushing prices up in a classic commodity cycle (backwardation) to get gas into the market now," he added.