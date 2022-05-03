SpaceX Starbase expansion plans will harm endangered species, according to Fish and Wildlife Service

A newly hatched piping plover chick stands next to one of its parents, Monty or Rose, at Montrose Beach on July 10, 2021. John J. Kim | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

SpaceX must take steps to track and mitigate its impact on endangered species and their habitat in order to gain approvals for testing and commercial launches of its Starship Super Heavy lift-launch vehicle in Boca Chica, Texas, according to documents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service obtained by CNBC. The documents, released by the federal agency in response to a Freedom of Information Act request, show that recent declines in an endangered bird species, the piping plover, have already been correlated with SpaceX activity at the South Texas facility. The documents also reveal that SpaceX is, for now at least, reducing the amount of energy it plans to generate at a utility-sized natural gas power plant on the 47.4-acre launch site there. The company did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the documents.

What's at stake

Ultimately, the Federal Aviation Administration must decide and is liable for final approvals and oversight of SpaceX in Texas. The company's ability to expand its business, and conduct launches beyond its existing Falcon rockets, hinges on this FAA approval. So does the fate of SpaceX's business commitments in Texas. In February, CEO Elon Musk said that his reusable rocket and satellite internet company could shift its Starship Super Heavy launch activity to the state of Florida, and turn its Boca Chica spaceport into more of an R&D campus, if regulatory hurdles in Texas proved insurmountable. SpaceX sent its most recent known proposal for the Boca Chica facility to the FAA in September 2021. At that time, the company had said it wanted to build a new launch pad, new landing pad, power plant, natural gas processing facilities, and water infrastructure, including deluge systems and retention ponds used for cooling the launch pad there. SpaceX is seeking from the FAA a permit and/or vehicle operator license that would allow it to build out new facilities and conduct launches of its larger Starship rockets near the cities of Brownsville and South Padre Island, Texas. The facility is on a small piece of land surrounded by wildlife refuge areas. Before granting these licenses and permits, the FAA considers research from a number of other federal and state agencies and local environmental specialists. Part of the FAA's process includes a consultation with the Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure that the agency won't violate the Endangered Species Act if it gives SpaceX a go-ahead for its proposed activity.

Wildlife impacts