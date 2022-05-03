Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Airbnb, Lyft, Starbucks and more

The Lyft Driver Hub is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 20, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lyft — The ridesharing stock plummeted 23% in extended trading despite reporting a beat on revenue and an unexpected profit in the recent quarter. Lyft shared guidance for the second quarter that fell below analysts' estimates as it said it will need to continue to invest in driver supply.

Airbnb — Shares of Airbnb jumped more than 3% in extended trading after the company reported a beat on the top-and-bottom-lines in the recent quarter. The company also shared upbeat guidance for the current period as it eyes a travel rebound and said it saw nights and experiences booked surpass prepandemic levels.

Advanced Micro Devices — The semiconductor stock gained about 6% after hours following a beat on the top-and-bottom lines in the recent quarter. AMD saw 71% sales growth in the quarter and shared strong revenue guidance for the current quarter and the year.

Starbucks — Shares of Starbucks added more than 2% in extended trading after the company reported earnings per share of 59 cents on revenues of $7.64 billion in the previous quarter. Analysts expected earnings of 59 cents on $7.60 billion in revenue.

Match Group — Match Group shares dipped about 6% despite reporting a beat on the top and bottom lines. The company also said CEO Shar Dubey would step down on May 31 and Bernard Kim, president of Zynga, will take over.

Akamai — Shares of the cybersecurity and cloud firm fell 11% after hours on the back of an earnings miss. Revenue for the quarter fell in line with estimates.

Super Micro Computer — Shares of Super Micro Computer surged about 9% in extended trading after the company raised its full-year guidance for earnings per share and sales.