Bill to improve federal benefits for the elderly, blind and disabled may herald broader reform, Sen. Sherrod Brown says

Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-OH) questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on the CARES Act, at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, September 28, 2021.

A bill to change Supplemental Security Income benefits for elderly, blind and disabled Americans is a first step in updating a program that has not been altered in decades, Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said.

Brown introduced the bill, the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act, on Thursday with Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman.

The proposal would raise asset limits that prevent approximately 8 million Americans who receive these federal benefits from having meaningful savings set aside.

Currently, the program has a $2,000 cap for individuals and $3,000 for couples. The legislation seeks to raise those limits, which have not been updated since 1989, to $10,000 and $20,000, respectively.

Moreover, the bill also would index those caps to inflation, so they would be adjusted annually, much like Social Security benefits, and based on Consumer Price Index data.

Many SSI beneficiaries are eager to see changes to the program, which has not been altered in decades. That includes increasing benefits, which are below or close to the federal poverty level. The average monthly benefit for all recipients is currently $625.50. They also want to see changes to rules that discourage beneficiaries from working by cutting their benefits.

"I want to do much, much more," Brown said of SSI reform, in a Tuesday interview with CNBC.com

The lawmaker previously proposed a more comprehensive bill, the SSI Restoration Act, which would make those changes to the program.