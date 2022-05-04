Elon Musk Twitter profile change briefly sends token of Bored Ape NFT project soaring

The Bored Ape NFT collection has garnered a cult-like following since its inception in April 2021.

Elon Musk on Wednesday changed his profile picture on Twitter to an image featuring various avatars from the Bored Ape non-fungible token collection, sending the price of the project's digital token soaring.

ApeCoin, the token launched by Bored Ape creators Yuga Labs, surged 19% in an hour at around 8 a.m. ET to a daily high of $17.64 following Musk's profile picture change, according to Coinbase data. It's since pared back its gains and was last trading at about $15.50.

It's not clear whether Musk actually bought a Bored Ape NFT. The billionaire liked a tweet from Michael Bouhanna, an executive at auction house Sotheby's, saying the image was "created for our Sotheby's sale."

"Happy to send you the original file minted with the buyer approval," Bouhanna wrote in the tweet.

It suggests Musk may have merely right clicked and saved the picture to make it his profile image. Twitter has a dedicated feature that allows users to set their NFT as a hexagonal display picture, but Musk's avatar is just a standard profile image.