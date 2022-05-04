Asia-Pacific shares climb as investors look ahead to Fed rate decision

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific rose in Wednesday morning trade, with investors looking ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision expected later stateside.

The Kospi in South Korea rose 0.5% in early trading while the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.21%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.26% higher.

Markets in Japan and mainland China are closed on Wednesday for holidays.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday for the second time since 2018. The central bank is also expected to launch a program to reduce its bond holdings by $95 billion a month starting in June.

The Fed is expected to hike interest rates and slash its balance sheet aggressively over the next 16 months, and majority of the respondents in the May CNBC Fed Survey see the process leading to a recession.