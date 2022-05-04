Dave Chappelle attacked on stage by an audience member in Los Angeles, police say

Chappelle was not injured as a result of the attack, LAPD said.

U.S. stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked by an audience member during a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A male suspect on Tuesday evening jumped on stage and onto Chappelle as he was about to exit the stage, police said. Security officers intervened at that time to detain the suspect.

The man, whose identification is currently being withheld, suffered "superficial injuries" while being detained. He has been taken to hospital for injuries and to be evaluated.

The LAPD said the man was armed with a replica gun that ejects a knife blade when discharged.

Chappelle was not injured in the attack, the LAPD said.

The 48-year-old comedian faced sharp criticism and protests last year when his Netflix special, "The Closer," was accused of being transphobic.

Comedian Chris Rock, who was slapped on stage by actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards ceremony in March, appeared alongside Chappelle shortly after the incident, according to footage circulating on social media.

Rock was seen taking a microphone from Chappelle to quip: "Was that Will Smith?"