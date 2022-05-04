Follow the latest updates as the Federal Reserve gets set to hike rates

Historically, the market could count on the Fed to step in with easy policy to help limit big losses in equities. But with inflation running at 40-year highs, Citi analysts say the central bank could wait longer to take its foot off the breaks.

Data suggest the Fed could wait for the S&P 500 to sink to the 3,800 level, or 9% below Tuesday's close.

"High inflation constrains the Fed, making easing monetary policy less likely if growth (or markets) fall," Citi analyst Alexander Saunders said Wednesday. "We have long argued that elevated inflation would put the Fed in a bind — when growth weakens they would not be willing to or able to ride to the rescue by loosening monetary policy."

— Tanaya Macheel