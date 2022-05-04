LIVE UPDATES
Follow the latest updates as the Federal Reserve gets set to hike rates
The Federal Reserve is slated to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points and unveil a plan to aggressively taper its massive balance sheet, starting June. (1 basis point equals 0.01%)
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET, which can be viewed below.
Trading strategies for the post-Fed market
Strategists say odds are greater that the Federal Reserve will sound dovish in its post-meeting communications, so a way to play the market may be to seek out stocks that have been most hit by expectations of rising rates.
Tech and consumer discretionary stocks are key places to look for stocks that could bounce, says Sam Stovall, chief market strategist at CFRA. There are specific subsectors within these groups that have more potential to pop.
—Patti Domm
Citi says stocks have further to fall before the Fed rethinks rate hikes
Historically, the market could count on the Fed to step in with easy policy to help limit big losses in equities. But with inflation running at 40-year highs, Citi analysts say the central bank could wait longer to take its foot off the breaks.
Data suggest the Fed could wait for the S&P 500 to sink to the 3,800 level, or 9% below Tuesday's close.
"High inflation constrains the Fed, making easing monetary policy less likely if growth (or markets) fall," Citi analyst Alexander Saunders said Wednesday. "We have long argued that elevated inflation would put the Fed in a bind — when growth weakens they would not be willing to or able to ride to the rescue by loosening monetary policy."
— Tanaya Macheel
History shows these stocks beat the market as short-term rates climb
Short-term interest rates are on a tear this year, with the 2-year Treasury yield nearly quadrupling in 2022. With the Federal Reserve expected to hike the benchmark fed funds rate again in its May meeting, CNBC Pro screened for stocks that have outperformed during previous periods of rising short-term rates. Take a look at our list on CNBC Pro.
One name to emerge from our historical analysis is financial services firm Charles Schwab. The company benefits from rising rates in a number of ways. For example, the firm reinvests its customer balances at higher yields, while the rate it pays on those balances lags behind, widening the net interest margin. Sure enough, Schwab shares are up more than 5% this week ahead of the Fed meeting statement release and press conference.
—Hannah Miao
Stocks, bonds struggle since first hike
The first Fed hike in March didn't do much to calm markets.
Stocks initially rallied after the March Fed meeting, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 6% in the back half of the month. However, after a rough April, the broad market index has hit new lows for the year. The Nasdaq Composite has had an even rougher time and is down nearly 20% for the year.
The sell-off in bonds has been even more dramatic. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 2.16% on March 15, the day before the first hike. That benchmark yield has traded above 3% several times this week.
— Jesse Pound
Take a look at where the markets stand ahead of the Fed's announcement
- S&P 500: up 0.25% at 4,185.25
- 10-year Treasury yield: up 3 basis points at 2.991%
- Dollar index: down 0.1% at 103.35
- Gold futures: down 0.1% at $1,868.20 per ounce
- U.S. crude futures: up 5.1% at $107.68 per ounce
- Bitcoin: up 3.5% at $39,965.66
—Fred Imbert
The case for a post-Fed relief rally
The market is so ready for the Federal Reserve's big rate hike later on Wednesday that it could see a relief rally once it has passed.
DataTrek's Nicholas Colas noted that the market's set-up heading into the Fed decision "is a near carbon copy" of the last two meetings. After those meetings, the S&P 500 rallied between 5.2% and 6.3% in the following one to two weeks, Colas said.
BlackRock's Rick Rieder has also noted that the Fed could spark a relief rally, adding that the recent market sell-off could be nearing its end.
Stocks are coming off a horrible April, with the S&P 500 falling more than 8% for its biggest monthly decline since March 2020.
—Fred Imbert
50 basis point rate hike expected
The consensus on Wall Street is for the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 50 basis points Wednesday. However, some investors still worry that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could signal an even more aggressive monetary policy stance, as the central bank tries to stave off the strongest inflationary pressures seen in decades.
"I think they're going 50 [basis points], and it seems like they're dead set on hiking rates enough to kill inflation," Jim Caron, chief fixed income strategist on the global fixed income team at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, told CNBC earlier this week. "But that's the real debate. Are they trying to get to target inflation by 2024? If they are, the wage inflation is pretty high and that will require even more tightening than the Fed is projecting."
—Fred Imbert, Patti Domm