Bank of England chief defends cautious rate-hiking cycle, sees unprecedented shock to people's income

LONDON — Governor Andrew Bailey has sought to defend the Bank of England's cautious approach to monetary tightening, saying policymakers are considering the wider picture of an inflation shock that the U.K. economy is now experiencing.

The BOE may have completed its fourth rate rise in a row on Thursday, but three dissenters at the Bank and a prediction of inflation peaking at 10% have left many wondering whether it should be acting more aggressively — such as frontloading with larger rate hikes.

"I think it's important to put that into the context of the shock that we're seeing," Bailey told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Thursday following the bank's 25-basis point move.

"We're seeing this unprecedentedly large shock to real income in this country coming from abroad, it's a terms of trade shock ... And that is having a negative effect on real income, we think that's going to feed through to activity during the course of this year in a big way." Real income is a gauge of a person's purchasing power after accounting for inflation.