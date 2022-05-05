CNBC Pro

Buy Winnebago as the brand is the 'unicorn' of RVs and shares are cheap, MKM Partners says

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProWant an inflation-ready portfolio? Top economist says a traditional route won't cut it
Lucy Handley
CNBC ProBank of America picks Asia-Pacific stocks to sell partly because of high revenue exposure to China
Evelyn Cheng
CNBC ProBank of America double upgrades Hexcel, says company has upside as commercial travel recovers
Sarah Min
Read More