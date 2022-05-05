Cramer's lightning round: Stay away from CoreCivic

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
CoreCivic Inc: "Let's just stay away."
Inmode Ltd: "If you want med tech, you just want Edwards Lifesciences."
Western Midstream Partners LP: "This one's got a great yield, really good story."
SGHC Limited: "They are doing well, and I don't say that idly."
Enterprise Products Partners LP: "They are the best in what they do."
United States Steel Corp: "If you're going to own a steel company, which I don't honestly recommend right now, you're going to own Nucor."
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: "I would prefer to see you in something like a [Johnson & Johnson]."
AST SpaceMobile Inc: "I do not know that company, but we will do homework on it."
