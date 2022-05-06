Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start following Wall Street tumble

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Friday after an overnight drop on Wall Street sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its worst day since 2020. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,735, against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,818.53. Japanese stocks are set to return to trade on Friday after being closed for holidays much of this week. Futures also pointed to a lower open for stocks in Australia, with the SPI futures contract at 7,213, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,364.70.

With no obvious news flow to explain the sharp reversal, it seems instead that the relief of Powell indicating 75bp moves were likely a step too far gave way to a renewed focus on high inflation and a challenging growth outlook. Taylor Nugent economist, National Australia Bank

The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release its statement on monetary policy at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Friday. On Tuesday, the Australian central bank hiked its interest rate for the first time in more than a decade. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,063.09 points — or 3.12% — to 32,997.97. The S&P 500 fell 3.56% to 4,146.87 while the Nasdaq Composite plummeted 4.99% to 12,317.69.

Thursday's moves on Wall Street were a sharp reversal from a Wednesday rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, in line with market expectations and also the biggest hike in two decades. Fed Chairman Powell also indicated raising rates by 75 basis points at a time is "not something the committee is actively considering." "With no obvious news flow to explain the sharp reversal, it seems instead that the relief of Powell indicating 75bp moves were likely a step too far gave way to a renewed focus on high inflation and a challenging growth outlook," Taylor Nugent, an economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a Friday note.

Currencies