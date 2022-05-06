'Pass the damn bill': Biden demands chips legislation to counter China tech rise

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks during a visit at United Performance Metals in Hamilton, Ohio, May 6, 2022.

President Joe Biden on Friday demanded Congress swiftly pass the Bipartisan Innovation Act, a multibillion dollar investment in the U.S. semiconductor industry that Republicans and Democrats say will help insulate the country from future supply chain disruptions in Asia.

Biden spoke at United Performance Metals, a metal manufacturer near Cincinnati. Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, a Democrat and Republican, respectively, from Ohio, joined the president.

The president applauded the two men for their collaboration on the legislation as part of the broader bipartisan effort to bulk up domestic manufacturing.

"This is a bipartisan bill," Biden told workers at the plant. "Senators Brown and Portman are working hard to get it done."

"Pass the damn bill and send it to me," the president continued. "If we do, it's going to help bring down prices, bring home jobs and power America's manufacturing comeback."

While the Bipartisan Innovation Act is popular with both Republicans and Democrats, House and Senate lawmakers are about to begin work on rectifying differences in their two versions of the same legislation. Negotiators for both chambers, including Brown, will hold their first formal meeting on the bill on Thursday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.