Bitcoin drops 8% as $126 billion is wiped off the cryptocurrency market

Bitcoin fell sharply after a sell-off of major U.S. stock indices. Bitcoin has been correlated closely to the price movement of the Nasdaq index.

Bitcoin cratered on Thursday as a major stock sell-off in the U.S. spooked the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin was down more than 8% at $36,251.50 on Friday around 4:03 a.m. ET, according to CoinDesk data. On Thursday, bitcoin dipped below $36,000 before paring some of those losses.

Other cryptocurrencies including ether and XRP were also down sharply.

Around $129 billion of value was wiped off the cryptocurrency market in a 24-hour period as of 4:03 a.m. ET, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The selling of cryptocurrency was sparked by a painful day on Wall Street where the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,000 points on Thursday, marking its worst single-day drop since 2020.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell nearly 5%. Bitcoin has remained correlated to equity markets with the cryptocurrency falling or rising in tandem with stocks.