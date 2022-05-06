Black unemployment rate falls to pandemic-era low in April

Pedestrians walk past the New York Stock Exchange in New York. John Taggart | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The unemployment rate for Black Americans dipped to a pandemic-era low in April, marking a new milestone in the labor market recovery from the Covid crisis. Headline numbers showed a strong labor picture last month. The U.S. added 428,000 nonfarm payrolls in April, better than economists expected, and the overall unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Unemployment rate April 2019 February 2020 April 2020 March 2022 April 2022 Total 3.6 3.5 14.7 3.6 3.6 White 3.1 3.1 14.2 3.2 3.2 Black 6.6 5.8 16.7 6.2 5.9 Hispanic or Latino 4.2 4.4 18.9 4.2 4.1 Asian 2.2 2.5 14.5 2.8 3.1

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data is seasonally adjusted and includes those 20 years and older. As of April 2022. For Black workers, the unemployment rate came within striking distance of all-time lows, falling to 5.9% in April from 6.2% in March. The record low for Black unemployment is 5.4% in October 2019. "Black unemployment has been trending down pretty steadily over the last six months or so, and it's now down below 6% for the first time in this recovery," Elise Gould, senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, said. "That's certainly a positive sign, but it's important to remember that it's significantly higher than any other group," she added.

When broken down by gender, the unemployment rate for Black men rose to 6.1% in April from 5.6% the month prior, even as nearly every other demographic group's unemployment rate fell or held steady. However, the labor force participation rate for Black men jumped a percentage point in April to 68.9%. That shows more Black men entered the labor market but faced challenges in hiring.