CDC investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis in children across 25 states and territories, including 5 deaths
Key Points
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis, including five deaths, the public health agency said on Friday.
- Ninety percent of the children were hospitalized and 14% required liver transplants, according to the CDC. More than half of the kids had evidence of adenovirus infection.
- However, public health officials said they don't know yet if adenovirus is the actual cause.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tami Chappell | Reuters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating 109 cases of severe hepatitis, including five deaths, the public health agency said on Friday.
Ninety percent of the children were hospitalized and 14% required liver transplants, according to the CDC. More than half of the kids had evidence of adenovirus infection. However, public health officials said they don't know yet if adenovirus is the actual cause.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.