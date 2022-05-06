DSW is testing a store layout that puts the spotlight on brands like Adidas, Crocs and Birkenstock

DSW is trying out a new store look and layout at a location opening this weekend in Houston, in an attempt to focus customers' attention on key brands.

It will feature shops-in-shops for national brands like Adidas, Brooks, Birkenstocks and Crocs, as well as Vince Camuto and Crown Vintage. Designer Brands, DSW's parent company, calls the concept "Warehouse Reimagined."

At the company's investor day last month, Designer Brands CEO Roger Rawlins laid out a goal of doubling the sales of the brands it owns while maintaining sales of national brands. "In order for us to accomplish both of those goals, the physical experience we create for our consumer as well as for those national brands, it has to evolve" Rawlins said later in a Zoom interview with CNBC.

DSW is testing out its new format as consumers move back toward shopping in stores after two-plus years of pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. Total U.S. retail sales, excluding autos, grew 7.2% from the prior year, Mastercard SpendingPulse said in a report issued Thursday. E-commerce transactions dropped 1.8%, while in-store sales increased 10%.

"They have to create excitement, and a 'wow', to get people off the couch and into the store, that requires more creativity" Dana Telsey, CEO of consumer products consultancy Telsey Advisory Group, told CNBC in a phone interview.

Much of the new layout has been informed by online shopping behavior, according to Rawlins. He said nearly 90% of DSW shoppers visit the website before heading to the store.

"These national brands are so relevant to the consumer, they search their name before they search DSW," he said.