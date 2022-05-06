How a trip to rural Zambia, backed by U2 singer Bono, led Matt Damon to campaign for clean water

Hollywood superstar Matt Damon told CNBC that a visit to rural Zambia in 2006 first opened his eyes to the impact of a global water crisis that nobody was talking about.

The Oscar-winning actor, producer and screenwriter co-founded nonprofit Water.org in 2009 with former civil and environmental engineer-turned-global water and sanitation expert, Gary White.

Together they have already helped more than 43 million people access safe water and sanitation through WaterCredit, an affordable financing program which empowers those in need to help themselves through small loans.

Damon was speaking in early April following the release of their new book, "The Worth of Water: Our Story of Chasing Solutions to the World's Greatest Challenge." The globally acclaimed star of the "Jason Bourne" blockbuster movie franchise told CNBC he first understood the enormity of the crisis on the visit which was arranged by advocacy organization DATA (Debt AIDS Trade Africa), co-founded by U2 frontman Bono.

"I found myself ... waking up at 35 years old with this bizarre platform and really wanted to do something positive with it and was really on that trip trying to investigate all these issues of extreme poverty and to try to understand how I could be useful," he said.

"And this was just an issue that was so enormous and underpinning everything, and yet nobody was talking about it, and that really kind of sparked my interest at first."

A 14-year-old local girl took Damon on her daily mile-long walk after school to collect clean water pumped from a well. As they walked and talked, she told him through an interpreter that when she was older, she was going to the Zambian capital Lusaka to become a nurse.

"And I just really connected to this kid because she reminded me of how I felt when I was 14 and Ben Affleck and I were going to go to the big city of New York, and we were going to be actors, and, you know that feeling that all 14-year-old's should have, that the world is kind of their oyster," Damon said.