Under Armour misses sales expectations, swings to unexpected loss due to supply chain woes

The interior of an Under Armour store is seen on November 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Under Armour on Friday reported an unexpected loss and sales below analysts' estimates as the company grappled with global supply chain challenges and Covid lockdowns in China.

Its shares fell more than 5% in premarket trading on the news.

Here's how the company did in the three-month period ended March 31, compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a Refinitiv survey of analysts:

Loss per share: 1 cent adjusted vs. earnings of 6 cents expected

1 cent adjusted vs. earnings of 6 cents expected Revenue: $1.3 billion vs. $1.32 billion expected

Find the full financial release from Under Armour here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.