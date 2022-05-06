10-year Treasury yield rises slightly to 3.07% ahead of jobs data

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose slightly on Friday, holding near its recent high at 3.07%, ahead of the release of a key payrolls report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved less than a basis point higher to 3.071% at 4:20 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell by less than a basis point to 3.1531%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

The 10-year rate surged as a high as 3.1% on Thursday, its highest point since 2018. This came a day after the Fed announced a 50-basis-point interest rate hike. Yields dipped initially following the decision on Wednesday afternoon, with stock markets seeing a relief rally, after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said a more aggressive 75-basis-point hike was not on the cards. However, stock markets sold off sharply on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,000 points. Investors were also heavily selling out of Treasurys, seeing yields jump. The sell-off in both markets indicated that on reflection of Wednesday's interest rate decision, investors remained concerned that a slowdown in economic growth could be a consequence of the Fed's hawkish tightening of monetary policy.