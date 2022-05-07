China to ban minors from tipping livestreamers, watching after 10 p.m.

- China's broadcasting regulator on Saturday put forward new rules that bar minors from tipping livestreamers.
- The proposed rules also require online platforms to prevent such users from watching livestreaming services after 10 p.m.
The proposed rules also require online livestreaming platforms to bar minors from tipping livestreamers, such as the common practice of buying them virtual gifts which can be redeemed for cash.
China's State Administration of Radio and Television said in a statement that such livestreaming platforms have led minors to indulge in such tipping practices, causing their physical and mental health to be seriously damaged.
The massive livestreaming market in China has been growing rapidly. The real-time online selling phenomenon — also called "live commerce" or "livestreaming e-commerce" — took off in China after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Such platforms sell goods directly to consumers via what can be hours of live video. Apart from individual internet personalities, sellers also include tech giants such as Alibaba's Taobao marketplace, Kuaishou and Pinduoduo.
Those firms last year reported an explosion in livestreaming activity.
— CNBC's Evelyn Cheng contributed to this report.