China to ban minors from tipping livestreamers, watching after 10 p.m.

Beauty blogger Austin Li Jiaqi speaks with a dog on his lap while livestreaming on the e-commerce platform Taobao on October 26, 2018 in Shanghai, China. The 27-year-old Li, nicknamed "Lipstick Brother," is the hottest online beauty blogger in China.

China's broadcasting regulator put forth new rules on Saturday that forbid minors under 16 years from watching livestreaming content after 10 p.m.

The proposed rules also require online livestreaming platforms to bar minors from tipping livestreamers, such as the common practice of buying them virtual gifts which can be redeemed for cash.

China's State Administration of Radio and Television said in a statement that such livestreaming platforms have led minors to indulge in such tipping practices, causing their physical and mental health to be seriously damaged.

The massive livestreaming market in China has been growing rapidly. The real-time online selling phenomenon — also called "live commerce" or "livestreaming e-commerce" — took off in China after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.