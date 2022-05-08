Your new 'retirement' home could be a cruise ship

For nearly two decades, Jeff Farschman, 72, has spent his golden years like many other adventurous retirees — enjoying leisure cruises to exotic ports of call.

But unlike many of his fellow cruise passengers, Farschman basically lives at sea. He spends months traveling the world's oceans and waterways — half of the year, if not more. Although he still keeps a physical home near where he grew up in Delaware, Farschman is now part of a growing cohort of older folks who are literally "retiring" on cruise ships.

"Pandemic aside, I've been cruising for seven to eight months a year," Farschman said. "I am a world traveler and explorer type and cruising has literally allowed me to see the entire planet."

Living on a ship was not exactly what Farschman had in mind when he first began cruising. But the former vice president at Lockheed Martin found himself stuck on a conventional Caribbean cruise when Hurricane Ivan hit back in 2004.

"I just kept on extending and extending my time on board because the hurricane ruined my original winter plans," he explained. "Ultimately I ended up completing six voyages in a row."

Almost 20 years later, Farschman now organizes his life around his time at sea — keeping his periods ashore as brief as possible. That said, like every other cruiser, "retirees-at-sea" found themselves back on dry land during much of the coronavirus pandemic, when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shut down all cruises from U.S. ports.

For Farschman, that meant 19 months — including winter — without cruising, his longest period ashore in nearly two decades. But once major lines established clear Covid health protocols, serial cruisers were the first back on board. While Covid outbreaks have since been reported — including notable instances in San Francisco and Seattle — folks like Farschman say they feel safe while cruising.