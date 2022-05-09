As stocks tumble, this tax play offers a silver lining

Jessie Casson | DigitalVision | Getty Images

Stocks are sliding. But there may be a silver lining for investors. An investment loss poses an opportunity to trim your annual tax bill, via a mechanism called tax-loss harvesting. Here's the basic premise: You sell an investment that's in the red, and then use that investment loss to offset earnings on winners — thereby reducing or erasing annual capital-gains taxes. There are additional benefits: If losses exceed annual gains, investors can use the remainder to offset up to $3,000 of ordinary income (like wages) from federal tax. Anything left over can carry forward to future tax years, to offset capital-gains taxes or tax on ordinary income.

Many investors may be able to leverage this strategy in the current market. Major U.S. stock indexes have declined for at least five consecutive weeks as investors grapple with potential economic headwinds like war, inflation and rising interest rates. The S&P 500 index is down over 15% in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen more than 10%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite over 24%. Stocks extended their losses Monday morning. "Now may be the time to do it," Paul Auslander, a certified financial planner and director of financial planning at ProVise Management Group, said of tax-loss harvesting. "Any time there's a window, you want to take advantage of it." The best way to execute the tax-loss harvesting strategy is to balance out losses with gains, Auslander said. This way, income on winners is essentially free.

Caveats

There are a few caveats, though. For one, investors shouldn't sacrifice their overall investment goals to save some money on taxes. They should also check whether their losses and gains are "short term" or "long term" (meaning, whether the investments have been owned for less or more than a year). Short-term losses generally only cancel out gains on short-term investments, though not always. And using a short-term loss to offset a long-term gain may not be efficient, since long-term earnings carry a preferential tax rate. Investors may also lose the tax benefits of the strategy if they trip "wash sale" rules. These anti-abuse rules prohibit investors who sell a losing investment from buying back the same or "substantially identical" security within 30 days before or after the sale. Otherwise, the IRS may disallow the tax benefit.

