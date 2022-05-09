Southeast Asia faces a ‘big risk’ of social unrest if food inflation surges, says economist

A supermarket in Indonesia on May 1, 2022. Relative to other countries, food consumption accounts for a large proportion of what people spend on in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, said economist Mohamed Faiz Nagutha.

Southeast Asia will face a "big risk" of social unrest if there are "big surges" in food prices, an ASEAN economist at Bank of America Securities told CNBC.

That's because, relative to other countries, food consumption accounts for a large proportion of what people spend on in countries like the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam, said Mohamed Faiz Nagutha on Friday.

In 2021, Filipino households spent nearly 40% of their total expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

In comparison, U.S. households spent 8.6% of their disposable income on food, the Economic Research Service reported.

"Having said this, ASEAN food inflation in particular has been a little bit less volatile (and) more contained than in the past because we depend a lot on intra-regional trade and there is a lot of government support in place to keep food inflation contained," Nagutha told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

Nonetheless, he warned that prices will eventually have to increase, though the governments are hoping the increment will be gradual.

"It's usually the big shock jump that causes a lot of unhappiness on the street," he said.