Palantir plunges 15% in premarket on weak revenue guidance, earnings miss

Palantir Technologies CEO Alex Karp arrives at the "Tech for Good" Summit in Paris, France May 15, 2019.

Shares of Palantir plunged more than 15% in the premarket Monday after the company issued a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook and missed on the bottom line in its first-quarter results.

Here are the key numbers:

2 cents adj. vs 4 cents expected, according to a Refinitiv survey of analysts Revenue: $446 million vs $443 million expected, per Refinitiv

Palantir said it expects $470 million in revenue in the current quarter, which is below analyst expectations of $483.7 million, per FactSet. The software company, known for its work with the government, said there is a "wide range of potential upside" to its guidance "including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events."

It reported a net loss of $101.38 million for the quarter, an improvement from the $156.19 million of the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full year 2022, it continues to expect an adjusted operating margin of 27%. It also anticipates annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

Revenue for the quarter increased 31% year-over-year to $446 million. Commercial revenue for the period was up 54% compared to the same quarter a year ago, while government revenue gained 16%. The company's customer count grew 86% year over year.

