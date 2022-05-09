Photos show Russia's massive 'Victory Day' parade in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
Russia held its "Victory Day" military parade on Monday to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
Over 65,000 people were expected to take part with 2,400 armament and material units.
The parade this year comes against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, which has seen thousands killed and caused more than 5 million people to flee the country.
The invasion has prompted international condemnation and swathes of wide-ranging economic sanctions on the country's key sectors, companies and individuals connected to the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Mikhail Metzel | Afp | Getty Images
People gather to watch the military parade in Moscow
People attend to watch the military parade during 77th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2022.
Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Russian servicewomen march on Red Square
Russian servicewomen march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
Russian servicemen ride military vehicles
Russian servicemen ride military vehicles during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher on parade
A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launcher parades through Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
Russian servicemen march across the square
Russian servicemen march on Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
Veterans and guests attend the Victory Day parade
Veterans and guests attend the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrives
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is driven along Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Alexander Nemenov | Afp | Getty Images
Speaker of Russia's lower house, Vyachslav Volodin, and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova arrive to watch the military parade
Speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, Vyachslav Volodin and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova arrive to watch the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in central Moscow on May 9, 2022.
Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images