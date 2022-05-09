Photos show Russia's massive 'Victory Day' parade in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu leave Red Square after the Victory Day military parade in central Moscow.

Russia held its "Victory Day" military parade on Monday to mark the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

Over 65,000 people were expected to take part with 2,400 armament and material units.

The parade this year comes against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, which has seen thousands killed and caused more than 5 million people to flee the country.

The invasion has prompted international condemnation and swathes of wide-ranging economic sanctions on the country's key sectors, companies and individuals connected to the Kremlin.