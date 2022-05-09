Hungary's Orban — a longtime Putin ally — stalls Europe's Russian oil embargo

Hungary Prime Minister Viktor Orban — a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — has said that ending Russian oil purchases would be an "atomic bomb" on Hungary's economy.

The European Union is struggling to approve a sixth round of sanctions against Russia with a few nations pushing back on a proposed oil embargo.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, has presented a six-month phase-out period from Russian oil as part of broader measures looking to hurt President Vladimir Putin's regime. Hungary and Slovakia — two EU nations with a high dependence on Russian energy — were given until the end of 2023 to abide by the new set of rules. However, this extended period was not enough and both nations are demanding more.

The impasse is preventing the EU from approving the broader package of sanctions.

"The proposal on the table now creates a Hungarian problem, and there is no plan to solve it," he said last week, according to a press statement.

Budapest is also a buyer of Russian natural gas, having increased its imports from Moscow in recent years. Over the last decade, Hungary has increased its imports of Russian natural gas from 9.070 million cubic meters in 2010 to a high of 17.715 million cubic meters in 2019, according to Eurostat.

Orban had, until now, largely supported EU sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. This despite Orban forming strong economies ties with Russia over the last decade and often boasting of his close relationship with Putin.