Yellen says financial system working well despite 'potential for continued volatility'

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a hearing before Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill November 30, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the U.S. financial system is in working order, but that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's Covid-19 lockdowns are making some goods more expensive.

Yellen, set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, said she and other top financial regulators wouldn't be surprised to see market turbulence keep up into the summer.

"There is the potential for continued volatility and unevenness of global growth as countries continue to grapple with the pandemic," Yellen said in her written testimony, which was released by the committee ahead of the hearing.

"Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has further increased economic uncertainty," she continued. "The U.S. financial system has continued to function in an orderly manner, though valuations of some assets remain high compared with historical values."

U.S. stocks sank again on Monday as the broad S&P 500 index added to its longest losing streak since mid-2011 and touched a one-year low as rising interest rates fueled worries of far-tighter monetary conditions.

Despite the references to the Russian assault on Ukraine, Yellen's forthcoming testimony will amount to a review of the Financial Stability Oversight Council's 2021 annual report, which the Treasury Department published in December.

Yellen said that the council's members want to ensure banks and other financial businesses better understand their climate-related risks through better data and stronger disclosure requirements from publicly traded companies.

The Treasury secretary also referred to council's studies on digital assets, which she described as full of opportunity and risk.