Apple discontinues the last iPod model

Apple is discontinuing the iPod touch, the last version of the portable music player it still sells.

The announcement ends an era of digital music that Apple kicked off when it first introduced the iPod in 2001, boasting of its ability to hold "up to 1,000 CD-quality songs into an ultra-portable, 6.5 ounce design that fits in your pocket."

The first version of the iPod touch, which more closely resembles the iPhone, was introduced in 2007. The latest version was introduced in 2019.

The $199 iPod touch can send iMessages and place FaceTime calls in addition to playing music, but can't place phone calls. Apple Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Greg Joswiak said in a statement that "the spirit of iPod lives on" through its many other products that integrate music-playing features.

Apple said the iPod touch will be available while supplies last.

