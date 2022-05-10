Asia-Pacific stocks set for opening declines following Wall Street tumble

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Tuesday following big losses overnight on Wall Street that saw the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 4%.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,060 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,010. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 26,319.34.

Australian stocks were also poised to open lower, with the SPI futures contract at 7,003, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,120.70.