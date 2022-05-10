Boeing aircraft orders, deliveries slipped in April

A Boeing 737 MAX 9 is pictured outside the factory in Renton, Washington.

Boeing's aircraft deliveries fell last month as handovers of its 787 Dreamliner planes remain paused after a series of manufacturing flaws.

The company delivered 35 jets in April, down from 41 in March, bringing its total so far this year to 130. That trails rival Airbus' 188 aircraft deliveries for the first four months of 2022.

Boeing's gross orders for April fell to 46 from 53 in March. Most of the new orders were for 737 Max planes.

Customers of both major aircraft manufacturers have cited delays in getting new planes.

"Both Airbus and Boeing are experiencing rising challenges in delivering aircraft on time, primarily due to supply chain and labor issues," Air Lease CEO John Plueger said during an earnings call last Thursday.