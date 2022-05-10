Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Coinbase, Roblox, Electronic Arts and more

The logo for Coinbase Global Inc, the biggest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, is displayed on the Nasdaq MarketSite jumbotron and others at Times Square in New York, U.S., April 14, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Coinbase — Shares sunk 11.5% in extended trading after Coinbase reported first-quarter revenue below expectations. Coinbase posted revenue of $1.17 billion versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. The company said lower crypto asset prices and market volatility impacted first-quarter results.

Electronic Arts — The stock rose 2.2% after hours despite Electronic Arts narrowly missing Wall Street's revenue estimates. The video game company reported quarterly revenue of $1.75 billion, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected revenue of $1.77 billion on average.

Roblox — Shares dropped 6.9% in extended trading after the video game company missed analyst projections on the top and bottom lines. Roblox reported a first-quarter loss of 27 cents per share on revenue of $631 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 21 cents per share on revenue of $645 million, according to Refinitiv.

Unity Software — The stock plunged 31.6% in extended trading after the video game software company posted revenue below expectations. Unity Software reported $320 million in revenue in the first quarter, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $322 million.

Wynn Resorts — The hotel and casino operator stock fell marginally after hours following a weaker-than-expected quarterly report. Wynn posted an adjusted loss of $1.21 per share while analysts expected $1.15, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $953 million versus the consensus estimate of $986 million.

SoFi — The stock rose 1% after hours following a plunge of 12% in the regular trading session, after SoFi accidentally released quarterly results early. SoFi posted better-than-expected numbers on the top and bottom lines, but issued weaker-than-expected forward guidance.

Occidental Petroleum — The stock fell 1% despite a better-than-expected quarterly report. Occidental reported first-quarter earnings of $2.12 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion. Analysts had expected a profit of $2.03 per share on revenue of $8.08 billion, according to Refinitiv.