Tom Brady agrees to join Fox Sports as lead NFL game day analyst whenever his career ends, CEO Lachlan Murdoch says

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to fans at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 9, 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has agreed to join Fox Sports as the broadcast network's lead National Football League analyst when his career concludes, Fox Chief Executive Officer Lachlan Murdoch said Tuesday.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said in a tweet. He also announced the news during Fox's earnings conference call.

Brady responded on Twitter, emphasizing his playing days aren't over yet.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG," Brady tweeted.

Brady, who will turn 45 in August, has agreed to a "long-term" deal with Fox and will provide color commentary for games called by lead play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, Fox said. Brady has also agreed to "serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives," the company said.

Brady briefly announced his retirement earlier this year only to change his mind 40 days later. He hasn't said how long he plans to continue to play in the NFL. Brady has won seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Buccaneers.

Fox's long-time lead broadcasting duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said earlier this year they were leaving the network to join ESPN as the cable network's new Monday Night Football TV announcers.

There has been widespread turnover among broadcasters this NFL offseason, with Al Michaels departing NBC's Sunday Night Football to call Amazon Prime Video's Thursday Night Football games, Mike Tirico leaving ESPN for NBC to replace Michaels, and Burkhardt replacing Buck as Fox's lead voice.

