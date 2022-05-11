London is looking to tap the deep pockets of Silicon Valley

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan hopes to convince U.S. tech firms to invest more in London.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, traveled to California as part of a trade mission to try to convince Silicon Valley tech leaders to invest more money in the U.K. capital.

On Tuesday, Khan met with senior tech bosses including Google Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, venture capital investors and entrepreneurs from the Bay Area.

The London mayor ultimately hopes to bolster what is already a strong relationship between London and Silicon Valley.

He specifically wants more U.S. tech firms to open more offices in London. He also wants more U.S. tech investors to back more London start-ups with more of their billions.

U.S. tech giants including Google, Meta, Amazon, Twitter and Apple already have large offices in the capital, while Silicon Valley venture capital heavyweights including Sequoia and Lightspeed Ventures have also set up outposts in the city recently to help them find start-up investment opportunities.

Ahead of his meetings, Khan said in a statement that he planned to "bang the drum for even more investment in London by American tech companies."