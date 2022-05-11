Stock futures rise slightly following hot inflation report

Stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening after the latest CPI data showed inflation is still running hot.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 80 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each rose 0.2% also.

Disney shares fell about 2% after hours despite strong earnings for its most recent quarter. The company said Covid is still weighing on its theme parks in Asia.

In regular trading, the Dow fell 326 points, or 1.02%. The S&P 500 slipped 1.65% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.18%.

The moves came as investors assessed the latest inflation data, which showed consumer prices in April jumped 8.3%, which was higher than expected and still running close to their 40-year high of 8.5%. Analysts are mixed on whether the data suggests inflation has hit a peak.

While the market briefly turned positive at one point in the session, the S&P 500 at one point touched a new 52-week low and eventually closed at its lowest level of the year. The S&P 500 is more than 18% off its high and down more than 17% since the start of the year.